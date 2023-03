Per Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press, Boyle has joined NHL Network as a studio analyst, indicating he's officially retired from the NHL.

Boyle will retire having collected 141 goals, 252 points, 615 PIM and 1,783 hits through 871 career appearances over 14 seasons split between the Kings, Rangers, Lightning, Maple Leafs, Devils, Predators, Panthers and Penguins.