Panthers' Brian Boyle: Capitalizes on turnover
Boyle's sixth goal of the season ended up being the game-winner in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Kings.
The goal came off a Kings' turnover at the blue line that ended with Boyle firing the puck home from in between the faceoff dots. His tally put the Panthers up 4-0 before the Kings almost managed a comeback with three-straight goals in only 5:38. Boyle now has 14 points in 35 games this season.
