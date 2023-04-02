Verhaeghe scored four goals including a natural hat trick in Saturday's 7-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

Somehow, he didn't end up potting the game-winner -- that honor belonged to Sam Reinhart, who opened the scoring midway through the first period -- but it was still an incredible night for Verhaeghe. The 27-year-old has reached 40 goals and 70 points on the season for the first time in his career, and the hat trick was his fourth in the NHL. Over the last 12 games, he's piled up eight goals and 15 points to boost the Panthers' playoff push.