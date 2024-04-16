Verhaeghe (upper body) will be in the lineup for the Cats' regular-season finale versus Toronto on Tuesday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Initial reports suggested that Verhaeghe wouldn't be cleared until the postseason but it appears he is slightly ahead of schedule. Prior to his six-game absence, the 28-year-old Toronto native was rolling offensively with three goals on 16 shots and two assists in his last six outings. Verhaeghe should be in line for a top-six role unless coach Paul Maurice decides to limit his minutes for this first game back.