Verhaeghe scored a goal on six shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

After missing six games with an upper-body injury, Verhaeghe rejoined the Panthers lineup for a final tuneup before the postseason. The 28-year-old winger would get Florida on the board 28 seconds into the second period, following up his own rebound to cut Toronto's lead to 2-1. Verhaeghe will wrap up the regular season with 34 goals and 38 assists in 76 games, topping the 70-point threshold for a second straight year.