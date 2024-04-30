Verhaeghe scored two goals on eight shots, dished an assist and went plus-3 in Monday's 6-1 win over the Lightning in Game 5.

Verhaeghe wrapped up the first round with five goals and four assists over five contests. The 28-year-old started the scoring early in the second period, helped out on an Aleksander Barkov goal in the third and then deposited an empty-netter toward the end of the game. Verhaeghe's playoff performances are becoming the stuff of legends -- he had 17 points over 21 outings last spring and appears to be even better in 2024.