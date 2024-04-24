Verhaeghe scored the overtime winner and added an assist in Game 2 during a 3-2 victory over the Lightning on Tuesday.

After helping to set up Sam Bennett (upper body) for the night's opening tally early in the first period, Verhaeghe played hero for the Panthers once again. The 28-year-old has begun Florida's postseason run with two goals and three points in two games, and he'll look to stay hot on the road Thursday in Game 3.