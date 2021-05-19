Verhaeghe recorded an assist, two shots on net and three hits in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Lightning in Game 2.

Verhaeghe continues to excel in a top-six role. He's picked up a point in each of the Panthers' two playoff games so far. The 25-year-old has also earned four shots on net, three hits and an even plus-minus rating in the postseason. Verhaeghe will likely continue on Aleksander Barkov's line, which makes him a solid option in DFS for Thursday's Game 3 in Tampa.