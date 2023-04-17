site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Panthers' Evan Fitzpatrick: Joins active roster
By
RotoWire Staff
•
The Panthers promoted Fitzpatrick on Sunday, per CapFriendly.
Fitzpatrick has dressed in one game with AHL Charlotte and 17 with ECHL Florida this season. He'll serve as emergency depth at the NHL level for now.
