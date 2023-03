Fitzpatrick signed a contract with the Panthers on Thursday and was subsequently placed on waivers, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

In the highly likely event he passes through waivers unclaimed, Fitzpatrick will join Florida's AHL affiliate. He's gone 8-3-0 while posting a 2.68 GAA and a .907 save percentage with the ECHL's Florida Everblades this season.