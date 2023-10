Fitzpatrick was released from his professional tryout with the Lightning on Saturday and returned to AHL Syracuse.

Fitzpatrick, who agreed to a one-year deal with the Crunch in July, posted an 11-3-1 record with a 2.25 GAA and a .921 save percentage in 17 ECHL contests for Florida last season. The 25-year-old netminder doesn't have any NHL experience yet.