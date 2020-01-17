Play

Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Hits 20-goal mark

Dadonov opened the scoring in Thursday's 4-3 victory over the Kings.

Dadonov finished off a nice passing sequence by the Panthers on the power play that saw every skater touch the puck in quick succession. Nine of Dadonov's team-leading 20 goals have come on the power play, tying him with four others for fifth in the league in goals on the man advantage.

