Dadonov scored the game-tying goal in the second period and assisted on Ian McCoshen's game-winner in a 4-1 Friday win over Buffalo.

Dadonov broke a three-game pointless streak with his multi-point night. Incredibly, every game except the season opener has seen Dadonov either score multiple points or fail to get on the scoresheet at all. Given his tendency for peaks and valleys, he's very much a high risk, high reward play in DFS situations.