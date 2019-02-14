Panthers' Jayce Hawryluk: Returning Thursday
Hawryluk (lower body) will be in the lineup for Thursday's matchup with Calgary, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
The 23-year-old winger has practiced in full for the past two days and will assume Jamie McGinn's spot in the Florida lineup after he was activated from injured reserve. Despite scoring at a point-per-game pace in the AHL this season, Hawryluk's been used in a limited role while skating with the Panthers, notching five points in 19 contests.
