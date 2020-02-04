Hawryluk threw a hit and picked up a penalty in 11:40 of ice time in a 5-3 win over the Maple Leafs on Monday.

After being a healthy scratch for the last seven games, Hawryluk returned to the lineup after Aleksander Barkov (lower body) couldn't play. Hawryluk has only seen 11 games at the NHL level this season, scoring one goal and three points over that time.