Gudas (lower body) is considered day-to-day and won't dress for either of Florida's last two games of the regular season for precautionary reasons, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

It sounds like Gudas is probably on track to be available for Game 1 of the Panthers' first-round playoff series, but he won't play Thursday against Ottawa or Friday versus Montreal. The 31-year-old vet has collected 16 points through 77 contests this season.