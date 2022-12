Gudas (concussion) will be a game-time decision Monday against Boston.

Gudas, who has been out since Dec. 3, was on the ice for the morning skate. He has accumulated six points, 39 PIM, 49 shots on goal, 41 blocks and 95 hits in 25 games this season. Matt Kiersted is expected to be scratched should Gudas receive the green light to return.