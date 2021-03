Gudas threw two hits and a block in Monday's 6-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Gudas has been a wrecking ball this season, already tallying 128 hits through 27 games. Among defensemen who have played five or more games, Gudas leads all with 15.6 hits per game. He has only five points, but he plays his role well in the Panthers' system and is averaging 18:11 in ice time -- his highest since 2016-17.