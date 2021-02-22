Stillman was recalled from AHL Syracuse to the taxi squad Monday.
Stillman played five games in Syracuse, contributing three assists in that stretch. The 22-year-old likely won't receive consistent playing time at the top level, but he should offer a physical presence when he cracks the lineup.
