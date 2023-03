Stillman scored a goal on his lone shot in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to Montreal.

Stillman worked his way in from the point before beating Jake Allen top-shelf, giving the Sabres a 3-2 lead in the second period. The goal was Stillman's first in 43 games this season. He's played primarily on Buffalo's third defensive pairing since he was acquired from Vancouver. The 25-year-old blueliner has eight points and a minus-14 rating on the year.