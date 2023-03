Stillman left Saturday's game against Tampa Bay due to an upper-body injury and won't return.

Stillman was injured in a second-period fight with Lightning forward Tanner Jeannot. He logged 18:24 versus Boston on Thursday during his Buffalo debut after being acquired in a trade with Vancouver on Monday. If Stillman can't play Monday versus Edmonton, Kale Clague or Jacob Bryson could draw back in for the Sabres.