Stillman (upper body) will remain out of the lineup Tuesday versus the Islanders, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Stillman will miss a second straight game after suffering an injury in a fight with Tanner Jeannot on Saturday. The 24-year-old Stillman practiced in a non-contact jersey Monday, so the injury shouldn't be considered too serious, but he'll need to log a full-contact practice before he can return.