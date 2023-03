Stillman (upper body) won't play Monday versus Edmonton.

Stillman, who is considered day-to-day, was injured in Saturday's 5-3 win over Tampa Bay after dropping the gloves with Tanner Jeannot. The Sabres blueliner took part in Monday's morning skate but he was sporting a non-contact jersey, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports. Buffalo's defense corps will also be missing Mattias Samuelsson (upper body), so Jacob Bryson and Kale Clague will both draw into the lineup.