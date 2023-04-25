Lomberg didn't take part in Tuesday's practice due to an undisclosed injury and is in doubt to face the Bruins on Wednesday, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports.

Coach Paul Maurice told reporters that one of Lomberg and Sam Bennett (undisclosed) would play and the other would be a game-time decision without giving any insight as to which player was which. As such, fantasy players will have to just assume the 28-year-old Lomberg is a game-time call for the time being. During the regular season, Lomberg set new personal bests in goals (12), points (20) and shots (134) but has yet to produce in the playoffs.