Lomberg scored a goal, levied two hits and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Sharks.

Lomberg's two goals this season have come over the last five games. The 28-year-old winger remains a fourth-line fixture for the Panthers, but he's been more physical pop than scoring threat. He's added 26 hits, 20 shots on net and a plus-4 rating, so his fantasy value is low even in formats that reward his toughness.