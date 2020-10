Lomberg (undisclosed) signed a two-year, one-way contract with the Panthers on Friday.

Lomberg has played 11 NHL games during his career, posting an assist and 32 PIM. He roughs it up in the minors as well, but he produced offensively last year, as he stacked up 11 goals and nine helpers over 21 games with AHL Stockton. While his one-way deal likely makes him hard to move to the minors, the winger is far from a lock for the 23-man roster.