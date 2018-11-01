Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Kept off scoresheet in Finland

Trocheck couldn't register a point as the Panthers fell 4-2 to the Jets on Thursday.

Despite four shots on goal and almost five minutes of power-play time, Trocheck was held scoreless as Connor Hellebuyck shut down the Panthers' offense. This marks the third straight game in which Florida's second-line center has been held off the board.

