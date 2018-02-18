Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Takes full advantage of power play
Trocheck's goal and assist Saturday night against the Flames each took place on the power play and helped the Panthers to a 6-3 road win.
The prolific power-play pivot continues to be one of the most exciting players to watch. Tro's currently at 22 goals and 31 assists for the season, and he needs only two more points to set a new career high in that universally adopted fantasy category. If that still doesn't hold your attention, consider that the 24-year-old is also cruising in the special teams department with a pair of shorthanded tallies and a whopping 18 points on the man advantage. Overall, he's a unique talent whose production sometimes gets masked by the fact that he doesn't play for a big-market franchise.
