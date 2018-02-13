Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Tricks Oilers in 7-5 win

Trocheck scored three goals -- including an empty-net tally -- during Monday's 7-4 win over Edmonton.

The center has now marked the scoresheet in nine of his past 12 games for six goals and eight assists. He's closing in on career-high numbers across the board and boasts a rock-solid 2.68 points per 60 minutes for the campaign. Despite his high-end production, Trocheck is somehow still one of the most underrated scorers in the league.