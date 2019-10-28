Johnson (upper body) will be a game-time call against Philadelphia on Tuesday, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.

Even if Johnson is fully fit, he may not crack the lineup depending on the availability of Alex Galchenyuk (lower body). In fact, if Johnson is healthy, he could find himself headed for the minors in order to create space on the 23-man roster for Galchenyuk and Brian Dumoulin (lower body) to be activated off injured reserve.