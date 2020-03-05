Penguins' Brandon Tanev: Officially labeled game-time call
Tanev (illness) will officially be a game-time decision versus Buffalo on Thursday, Michelle Crechiolo of Pens Inside Scoop reports.
The fact that Tanev made the trip to the Queen City should be an indication he is close to suiting up after missing Tuesday's matchup with Ottawa. If Tanev is in the lineup, it figures to be a bottom-six role, likely on the fourth line. Sam Lafferty will be on standby if either Tanev or Nick Bjugstad (abdomen) can't give it a go.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.