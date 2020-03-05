Penguins' Brandon Tanev: Officially labeled game-time call

Tanev (illness) will officially be a game-time decision versus Buffalo on Thursday, Michelle Crechiolo of Pens Inside Scoop reports.

The fact that Tanev made the trip to the Queen City should be an indication he is close to suiting up after missing Tuesday's matchup with Ottawa. If Tanev is in the lineup, it figures to be a bottom-six role, likely on the fourth line. Sam Lafferty will be on standby if either Tanev or Nick Bjugstad (abdomen) can't give it a go.