Tanev scored a goal on four shots and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Tanev got a piece of a Pierre-Edouard Bellemare shot in the third period for the Kraken's go-ahead goal. The goal was Tanev's first since Jan. 28 -- he had just one assist over his prior 14 contests. The 32-year-old winger has had an awful year with 11 points over 48 contests, and he's added 49 shots on net, 36 PIM and 97 hits, representing a decrease in his physical play as well. Tanev is likely to remain in a bottom-six role.