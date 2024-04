Tanev notched an assist, two shots on goal, five hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Jets.

Tanev helped out on Yanni Gourde's second-period tally. With three points over eight outings in April, Tanev has shown a little life on offense. He's at 14 points, 145 hits, 49 PIM, 72 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 65 appearances in a bottom-six role this season.