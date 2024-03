Tanev is mired in a 10-game point drought.

Tanev went 0-for-February, logging seven shots on net and 20 hits over nine games for the month. The winger's penalty-killing prowess and tenacious forechecking have kept him in the lineup so far, but the scoring drought makes it a concern he could eventually be scratched. The 32-year-old has struggled with nine points, 45 shots on net, 86 hits, 44 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 43 appearances on the year.