Tanev scored a goal on three shots and piled up a team-leading eight hits Thursday in a 5-4 win over the Islanders in Game 3.

The 29-year-old swatted home a loose puck in front to break a 4-4 tie with 3:36 left in the third period. It was the first goal of the series for Tanev, and his first playoff tally since 2018-19 with Winnipeg.