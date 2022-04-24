Dumoulin added an assist to complement a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 7-2 drubbing of the Red Wings.

The veteran defenseman continues to be a fine "real life" option working in tandem with Kris Letang, who has matched his career high in points based on nine goals and 58 assists. But even though Dumoulin is the stay-at-home blueliner, his heavy ice time (21:52 on average) affords him plenty of chances to sprinkle the box score. He's up to three goals, 15 assists, 86 hits and 133 blocked shots to complement a robust plus-25 rating.