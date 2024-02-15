Dumoulin (lower body) is expected to return to action Thursday versus Boston, Alison Lukan of Root Sports reports.
Dumoulin should return to a bottom-pairing role against the Bruins. He's collected 11 points through 51 contests this campaign.
