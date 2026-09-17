Dumoulin (undisclosed) failed his physical and is undergoing further testing, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports Thursday.

Dumoulin had two goals, 17 points, 22 PIM, 36 hits and 89 blocks in 82 regular-season appearances with the Kings in 2025-26. He's played in at least 80 games in each of the past four regular seasons, but it remains to be seen if he'll be available for the start of 2026-27. If Dumoulin does start the campaign on the shelf, then Erik Gustafsson is likely to serve on the third pairing in his place.