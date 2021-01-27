Dumoulin exited Tuesday's contest versus the Bruins after blocking a shot, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports.

Dumoulin was injured late in the second period and did not return to the bench for the third. It's another injury to the Penguins' blue line, which is already missing Mike Matheson (upper body), Marcus Pettersson (upper body), Juuso Riikola (upper body) and Zach Trotman (knee). Dumoulin will have until Thursday's rematch with the Bruins to get healthy -- if he can't play, Kevin Czuczman may enter the lineup.