Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Game-time call Thursday
Dumoulin (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's Opening Night matchup with Washington.
Dumoulin took line rushes with Kris Letang for portions of Wednesday's practice session, which is a good sign he could be cleared in time to face the Capitals. If the defensive stalwart is unable to suit up, training camp standout Juuso Riikola could make his NHL debut.
