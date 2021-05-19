Dumoulin (lower body) had two blocks and one hit in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Islanders in Game 2.

Dumoulin was thought to be a game-time decision after blocking a shot with his foot in the series opener, but he was right back in the lineup logging 23:43 of ice time, a total topped only by Kris Letang among Pittsburgh skaters. The 29-year-old Dumoulin had 14 points and a plus-18 rating in 41 regular-season games this season.