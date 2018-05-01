Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Ready to rock
Dumoulin (concussion) will suit up for Game 3 against the Capitals on Tuesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Dumoulin was in concussion protocol after Game 3, but he's been cleared and will return to the Penguins' blue line. The 26-year-old defenseman posted six points in the opening round, but he was blanked in the first two games of this series. Besides for the injury-shortened game, Dumoulin has averaged 22:42 of ice time and could be a value option because of it.
