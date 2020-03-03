Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Will play Tuesday
Dumoulin (ankle) will rejoin the action Tuesday versus the Senators, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Dumoulin's return will add a little firepower to the back end for Pittsburgh. While he's not traditionally a huge offensive threat, he did manage seven points through 23 games before lacerated tendons in his ankle sent him to the sidelines for three months. He's fairly well versed on the defensive end and provides some hits and blocked shots, giving the blueliner value in some fantasy formats.
