Rust registered an assist in a 3-2 victory over Columbus on Thursday.

Since returning from an upper-body injury, Rust's offensive game has been on full display, racking up five goals and three assists, including two with the man advantage) in 10 outings. The 31-year-old winger is thriving playing up on the top line with Sidney Crosby and may be benefitting from the departure of Jake Guentzel in terms of scoring opportunities.