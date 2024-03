Rust (upper body) was activated from injured reserve Sunday, per the NHL media site.

Even though he was considered a game-time decision, Rust appears to be ready to return from a seven-game absence Sunday against Edmonton. He has accounted for 18 goals, 36 points, 128 shots on net, 30 blocked shots and 40 hits in 42 appearances this season. Once he is cleared to return, Rust should occupy a top-six spot in the lineup and get power-play time.