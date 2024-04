Rust scored a goal and added two assists in Thursday's 6-5 overtime win over the Red Wings.

The 31-year-old winger delivered his first three-point performance since Feb. 25, and Thursday's tally was the 27th of the season for Rust, tying the career high he set in 2019-20. Over the last 15 games, he's collected nine goals and 18 points as the Penguins try to lock up a playoff spot.