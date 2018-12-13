Rust scored all of the Penguins' goals in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Blackhawks.

The 26-year-old hadn't found the back of the net in 21 games prior to Wednesday's eruption, managing only four assists over that stretch. Rust's spot on the third line doesn't provide him with a lot of opportunities to get his name on the scoresheet, and he now has just four goals and 10 points on the season.