Penguins' Bryan Rust: Game-time decision Sunday
Rust (lower body) is a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup with the Flyers, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.
Rust has missed the last nine games with this injury, but was a full participant in practice Friday for the first time since sustaining the injury. Of course, more information should become available closer to puck drop. If the 26-year-old winger is a go, he should slide back into a top-six role.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...