Rust (lower body) is a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup with the Flyers, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Rust has missed the last nine games with this injury, but was a full participant in practice Friday for the first time since sustaining the injury. Of course, more information should become available closer to puck drop. If the 26-year-old winger is a go, he should slide back into a top-six role.