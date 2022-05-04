Rust had a power-play goal, two assists and nine shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 triple-overtime Game 1 win over the Rangers.

All three of Rust's points came in the second period, but he was noticeable throughout the remainder of the night as well. Rust picked up secondary helpers on both of Jake Guentzel's goals, then converted a tap-in on a 5-on-3 to tie the score at three. He almost won the game in the second overtime, ringing a shot off the post from in close, but Rust ultimately had to settle for a three-point night.