DeSmith will tend the twine at home versus the Islanders on Thursday, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.

DeSmith may not be so easily replaced as the starter in Pittsburgh once Matt Murray (lower body) is cleared to play, considering the 27-year-old is sporting a 7-4-3 record, two shutouts and a .923 save percentage. In his only previous matchup with the Isles, the Massachusetts native gave up two goals on 16 shots in a no-decision outings.